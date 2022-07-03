Wimbledon lookahead: No 'Manic Monday' as Nadal, Halep play

There’s no more “Manic Monday” at Wimbledon, although there will be plenty of intriguing fourth-round matchups nonetheless. Nick Kyrgios will be first out on Centre Court, trying to follow up his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating American Brandon Nakashima, who has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Second-seeded Rafael Nadal will face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands later. Simona Halep, the only former Grand Slam champion remaining in the women’s draw, faces fourth-seeded Paula Badosa, also on Centre Court. Amanda Anisimova tries to follow up her win over Coco Gauff by beating Harmony Tan, the Frenchwoman who ousted Serena Williams in the first round. Before play on middle Sunday was introduced this year, the second Monday usually featured all 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round matches.