Wimbledon lookahead: No 'Manic Monday' as Nadal, Halep play

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat No. 24 Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4, Tatjana Maria beat No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, Marie Bouzkova beat Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2, Jule Niemeier beat Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, No. 10 Jannik Sinner beat No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3, No. 9 Cameron Norrie beat No. 30 Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, David Goffin beat No. 23 Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
STAT OF THE DAY
35 — The number of Grand Slam tournaments it took for 34-year-old Tatjana Maria to reach her first quarterfinal.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I hope I can come back ... one more time.” Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer on whether he will return to play at the tournament again after missing this year’s edition with an injury.
___
More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports