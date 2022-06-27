Wimbledon lookahead: Serena, Swiatek for Day 2 Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3; Marie Bouzkova beat No. 7 Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; No. 10 Emma Raducanu beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4; No. 15 Angelique Kerber beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5; Elisabetta Cocciaretto beat No. 22 Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-0; Kara Juvan beat No. 23 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Men’s First Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8); No. 10 Jannik Sinner beat Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 20 John Isner beat Enzo Couacaud 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Andy Murray beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
80 — Match wins for Djokovic at Wimbledon, making him the first man or woman with at least that many at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“When I play tennis, I put a lot of pressure on myself, because I don’t want to lose first round. I want to win. I want to get back to the highest ranking. I want to keep winning a lot of matches. So the pressure is always going to be there.” — Wawrinka, 37, a three-time major champion who has struggled to come back after two operations on his left foot last year.
___
