Wimbledon lookahead: Serena, Swiatek for Day 2 Centre Court

Serena Williams makes her return to singles play on Day 2 of Wimbledon. Williams will face Harmony Tan in the third match of the day in Centre Court. The 40-year-old American, who owns 23 Grand Slam titles, has not played in singles since she was injured in the first round a year ago at the All England Club. The honor of beginning play in the main stadium on the fortnight’s second day normally goes to the reigning women’s champion. But Ash Barty, the 2021 winner, retired in March, so instead it will be No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek who gets things started at Centre Court against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett. Swiatek is coming off a French Open title in her most recent outing and carries a 35-match winning streak into Tuesday. Next up in that arena will be 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. Other top names in action on Tuesday include French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, two-time major champ Simona Halep and 2021 men’s finalist Matteo Berrettini.