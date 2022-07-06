Wimbledon lookahead: Women's semifinals next on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 16 Simona Halep beat No. 20 Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4; No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 11 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4); Nick Kyrgios beat Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
STAT OF THE DAY
5 — Number of first-time Grand Slam semifinalists at Wimbledon this year, the most at any major tournament since the 1997 U.S. Open — Jabeur, Kyrgios, Maria, Rybakina and Cam Norrie.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t have a coach. I would never put that burden on someone.” — Kyrgios speaking on court after reaching the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.
