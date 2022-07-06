Wimbledon lookahead: Women's semifinals next on Centre Court

The women will take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second. Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.