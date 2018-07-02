Sloane Stephens, the defending U.S. Open champion, lost in the first round of Wimbledon, 6-1, 6-3, to Donna Vekic of Croatia. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

The 13 months in which Serena Williams bowed out of tennis on maternity leave amounted to an engraved invitation, of sorts, to the rivals who had struggled for years to dethrone her from the top of the world rankings.

Four women seized the opportunity, neatly divvying up the Grand Slam titles contested in her absence. Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won Wimbledon in 2017, American Sloane Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open, Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open and Simona Halep of Romania claimed last month’s French Open.

The upshot made for what promised to be a wide-open women’s draw when Wimbledon got underway Monday with four different reigning Grand Slam champions — each a first-time victor of a major — atop the 128-player field. Halep, Wozniacki, Muguruza and Stephens opened as the tournament’s No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, in concert with their world rankings.

Less than three hours into the proceedings, however, their ranks were reduced by one, with Stephens suffering a shocking first-round defeat at the hands of unseeded Donna Vekic of Croatia, who needed just 71 minutes to dispatch the top American, 6-1, 6-3.

Stephens, who nearly won her second major last month, leading Halep by a set and a service break before faltering at Roland Garros, was expected to do well at Wimbledon. But it was Vekic who played the aggressor, a wise tactic on grass, and Stephens never responded in kind.

[At Wimbledon, a rediscovery of and renewed appreciation for its magic]

“My feet were a little slow,” Stephens conceded afterward. “Sometimes it happens. There’s nothing more, nothing less to it.”

She showed no overt frustration on court and maintained an even keel throughout a post-match news conference that she conceded she wasn’t thrilled about doing. “I totally don’t want to be in here talking to you guys about losing in the first round of Wimbledon,” Stephens said. “It’s not fun; not what I want to be doing.”

With the defeat, Stephens concludes her grass-court campaign after one match and shifts her focus to the hard-court season, which will include a stop at Washington’s Citi Open in preparation for defense of her U.S. Open championship.

Pressure, she realizes, will be a significant part of stepping onto Arthur Ashe Stadium as the tournament’s defending champion. “I’m going to whatever I can to make sure that I’m prepared, in the best shape possible, hopefully playing some good tennis by the time the U.S. Open comes around,” she said.

As is tradition at Wimbledon, the defending men’s champion opened play on Centre Court. And as has become near-custom, that man was eight-time champion Roger Federer, who has grown as comfortable on the world’s most prestigious court as he is familiar.

With his parents looking on as guests in the Royal Box and his wife, Mirka, and twin daughters looking on from the players’ box in the stands, Federer was in masterful form, needing just 79 minutes to vanquish the hopelessly outmatched Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

“Game, Federer” served as the refrain of the match, uttered by the chair umpire, it seemed, every few minutes. That’s how efficient Federer was in advancing to the second round. He fired eight aces to Lajovic’s none and hit 35 winners to his opponent’s 14.

But after acknowledging the crowd, which rewarded him with a standing ovation, Federer paused on his way to the locker room to sign a few autographs and dig through his racket bag to find a fresh headband, which he presented to a young girl hoisting a hand-lettered sign that read, ‘Can I Pleeeease Have Your Headband?”

By British standards, Wimbledon opened Monday amid a heat wave. Spectators were urged to properly hydrate by the public-address announcer once the gates opened. And during matches, ballboys and ballgirls held umbrellas over players’ heads to shield them from the sun.

But the only real gripe, this opening day, was that it was impossible to be at every court on the 44-acre tournament grounds to watch five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams; former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka; 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic; Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey; and Wozniacki, among others, clear their first-round hurdles.