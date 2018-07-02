After fending off a stubborn opening-round opponent in straight sets Monday, Serena Williams fielded questions of a new sort after her return to Wimbledon following the birth of her first child.

What was it like to play your first match here as a mom?

“It definitely felt good.”

Did the tights you wore Monday under your tennis dress have a medical purpose, as TV commentators surmised?

Yes, Williams said, explaining that she needed to keep compression on her legs as a precaution, alluding to the life-threatening blood clots she developed after giving birth Sept. 1.

Had you noticed the chair umpire refer to you as “Mrs. Williams” during your first Wimbledon match as a married woman?

Not really, she said with a slight laugh, confessing that it still didn’t register that she was married, given all that had happened in the past 12 months.

And back to the topic of motherhood: Did your 10-month-old daughter, Olympia, seem to notice that her mother was extra-busy this week?

“She definitely notices when I’m away,” Williams replied. “You guys are making me miss her.”

[At Wimbledon, a rediscovery of and renewed appreciation for its magic]

Williams, 36, is one of six mothers among Wimbledon’s 128-player women’s field this year. And given her profile as a 23-time Grand Slam champion, she provides new meaning to multitasking mom since returning to the sport — aided by, she was quick to acknowledge Monday, a tremendous support system that includes her mother.

“Grandma travels a lot now,” she noted.

On either domestic and professional fronts, Williams is not ready to compromise. But she is finding that success at this stage in life lies in striking a proper balance.

For a champion who is used to winning, finding and settling on a middle ground hasn’t been easy.

The first major challenge was deciding when to stop breast-feeding. She described it as a wrenching step she delayed for months but ultimately took, at the urging of her coach, to enable her body to fully recover in advance of her return to the pro tour.

“I literally sat Olympia in my arms,” Williams recounted to reporters on the eve of Wimbledon. “I talked to her. We prayed about it. I told her: ‘Look, I’m going to stop. Mommy has to do this.’ I cried a little bit — not as much as I thought. She was fine.”

On her social-media platforms and in interviews these past months, Williams has spoken frankly about the medical complications she suffered during childbirth and the changes to her body afterward. And she learned, through the process, that each woman’s body responds differently. There is no universal truth for all.

“I think it’s important for us to share that message,” she said.

Now that she is back competing for Grand Slam titles, Williams is grappling with the balancing act that defines motherhood in so many ways. In her case, during tournament time, it has meant getting up early to spend as much time as possible with Olympia and knowing when to pull away and head to the tennis court.

She got it wrong at last month’s French Open, she acknowledged, in trying to play both singles and doubles. She’s not making the same mistake here at Wimbledon, skipping doubles in pursuit of her eighth singles championship and 24th major overall.

On the court, Williams is searching for balance, too.

It was evident during her 7-5, 6-3 victory over unseeded Arantxa Rus as Williams wrestled with when to attack and when to be patient, particularly amid a devilish wind that she said she had nearly forgotten how to handle during her 13-month hiatus from tennis.

The tension was at the heart of what proved to be the final game of the match. Serving at 5-3, Williams needed six match points to clinch the victory, alternately going for too much and missing on her first serve, only to get clocked by Rus’s return winners on conservative second serves.

“More than anything, I just was trying to be more calm,” Williams explained afterward. “I wanted to do so well. Sometimes that works against you. . . . I feel like I maybe was just overly anxious and overly . . . over-trying, over-doing it.”

[Serena Williams unhappy with being drug tested ‘so much more than everyone else’]

As Williams moves forward in the tournament, she’ll have to figure out how aggressive she can be with a serve that isn’t yet the pulverizing weapon it was when she won her seventh Wimbledon title in 2016. She’s also trying to regain the full force of her serve just weeks after an injured pectoral muscle forced her to retire from last month’s French Open hours before her fourth-round match.

Against Rus, Williams kept her serves at 115 mph or less, off the pace of her routine 120-mph blasts and personal-best 128.

Nonetheless, three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert gives Williams as much chance as any woman in a wide-open field that earlier Monday lost its No. 4 seed, American Sloane Stephens, in a shocking first-round exit.

Stephens was among four women who neatly divvied up the Grand Slam titles contested during Williams’s maternity leave. Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won Wimbledon in 2017. Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open. Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open, and Romania’s Simona Halep claimed the recent French Open. Wimbledon seeded them according to their current rankings: No. 1 Halep, No. 2 Wozniacki, No. 3 Muguruza and No. 4 Stephens.

Less than three hours into Wimbledon’s opening day, unseeded Donna Vekic of Croatia toppled Stephens, 6-1, 6-3.

Stephens — who nearly won her second major last month, leading Halep by a set and a service break in Paris before faltering — was expected to do well at Wimbledon. But Vekic played the aggressor, a wise tactic on grass, and Stephens never responded in kind.

“My feet were a little slow,” she conceded. “Sometimes it happens. There’s nothing more, nothing less to it.”

Williams, slotted as the tournament’s 25th seed, moves on.

Evert, now an ESPN analyst, said last week that she has been struck by the wholehearted way Williams has embraced motherhood without losing the edge to her competitiveness.

“I know when I had my first child, I just didn’t want to do anything else in life,” said Evert, who postponed motherhood until she retired. “This is Serena, and she does the unimaginable, the unpredictable. You can never count her out.”