Winthrop vice president for incollegiate athletics Ken Halpin said the department was “heart-broken” that this decision had to be made. He has reached out to all the affected athletes.
Women’s tennis had won 21 Big South Conference championships, including the last four from 2016-19. It had earned 17 berths in the NCAA Tournament bids.
The men’s team has won nine Big South regular season titles, the last in 2018.
The school said lost revenue from due to COVID-19 plus necessary and substantial upkeep to the Winthrop tennis facility contributed to the decision.
Winthrop joins schools across the country in getting rid of sports in the wake of the virus. Another South Carolina university, Furman, elimited its baseball and men’s lacrosse teams last month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.