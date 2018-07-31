Mackenzie McDonald sat at a table in the dining area of the Citi Open player lounge Monday, three water bottles in hand as the rain continued at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

It was the first of multiple downpours forecast for this week in Washington, and the American ranked 80th in the world was waiting to hit the court to play former world No. 1 Andy Murray in the night match at stadium court. With no end in sight in what ended up being a five-hour delay, McDonald did what any 23-year-old would: He attempted to flip all three bottles to land upright on the table. He eventually succeeded.

Torrential downpours and the lingering humidity are a staple at the Citi Open, where late summer thunderstorms threaten play year after year. Players know what they are getting into when they sign up to compete in Washington in midsummer; in fact, they use the Citi Open to prepare their bodies for the U.S. Open, which is played in similar conditions.

“It is no fun for the players and especially no fun for the fans if there is rain like this,” American John Isner said. “You just got to move on. In a situation like that, whoever deals with it the best and whoever doesn’t get frustrated and doesn’t mind playing at 2 in the morning most of the times ends up the winner of this event.”

What goes unseen during the rain delays are the decisions to keep the tournament on schedule while attempting to appease both players and fans. The rain presents more challenges to event organizers to keep fans coming back and staying for later matches, which can run to 2 a.m.

Fans Barbara and Ann Mladinov have been coming to the Citi Open since 1983, “accepting” the rain each year. Barbara makes the trip from Delmar, N.Y., to join her daughter, a D.C. resident. The pair said the typical D.C. rain doesn’t hinder their spirits.

“It is a bit of an experience,” Barbara said. “But it makes watching the tour around the world more interesting if you get to see these players in person, rain or not.”

During Monday’s delay, they retreated to Ann’s house and returned around 9 p.m. to watch Murray defeat McDonald. They think the rain eases the summer heat.

“Hey, the cooler it becomes here, it is such a blessing,” Ann said. “We identify more with the players during a rain delay. It is hard on them.”

Players such as McDonald and Murray are hidden away from fans during this time, taking shelter in their own secluded area, where only players, coaches and family are allowed. Last year during an almost six-hour rain delay, current defending Citi Open champion Alexander Zverev decided to take a nap in the player lounge. Dominic Thiem took to playing card games.

“There is a lot of waiting,” tournament director Keely O’Brien said. “There is a lot of being patient. And when you get to a situation, though, last night when you’re waiting and waiting, you have to think of what is the best thing for the players, too.”

At the Citi Open, the player lounge is sectioned off into three rooms that are lined with turf flooring. In one, players can be found lounging on bean bag chairs or on couches watching television next to a big sign that reads “Prize Money,” where eliminated players can collect their earnings for the week.

In the next room, multiple trees decorate an open space, and an oversize game of pool played with multicolored soccer balls and huge cues fills the middle of the floor. Occupying that space Tuesday was a small black Pomeranian named Pow Pow, sitting on the lap of Ana Bezjak, a friend of the family of Russian-born Serbian player Aleksandra Krunic.

The third room is the dining area, where there is always a pasta bar, a sandwich and salad area, a smoothie vendor and a coffee stand.

“The waiting around and stuff, that’s one of the things I don’t particularly miss when I’m away from the sport,” Murray said. “It’s just difficult.”

While the players try to stay patient and then prepare for the upcoming matches, O’Brien works alongside tour supervisors, scheduling and rescheduling matches. While rain delays can be tedious at times, O’Brien said, keeping the fans No. 1 in her mind is always the main goal.

For example, waiting out the rain and having players on the courts until 2 a.m. is preferable to canceling a match and rescheduling for the next day.

“For me, I really want to play,” O’Brien said. “I want our players to get on that court and to play so the people here get to see what they came to see. Always my perspective of it is, ‘Let’s wait it out and let’s play.’ ”

When the skies clear, Jason Percival, the Citi Open’s director of operations, takes over. Percival will send out about eight to 12 people with squeegees per court to start getting the surface in playing form.

The team will take to the court in a “Flying V” formation, with one person starting in front of the net and everyone six inches behind each person. In about a squeegee length, they will then push from west to east, moving the rain off the court in a fluid motion.

“Every tennis court that you would ever play on should be pitched so that the rain will move across it with the force of gravity and all we have to do is nudge it and it won’t ever move backward on us,” Percival said.

Once that is done, workers use push blowers — essentially leaf blowers — for about 15 minutes. They then bring out towels and start hand drying the lines, the slickest part of the court.

A chair umpire then gets the call from Percival’s team to inspect the court. If it’s deemed playable, players have five minutes to warm up before the match resumes. The bleachers also are squeegeed, so, as Percival said, the crew doesn’t “use all the towels in D.C.”

But one simple, though expensive, alteration could simplify the entire process.

“The current trend and push in professional tennis is to add roofs to stadiums despite the high costs to that,” Percival said. “I don’t see that in our future right away, but certainly that is what the players are asking for and it is certainly a possibility in the future.”