Now, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before heading to The Greenbrier. They still would not be paid if they test positive, but at least would avoid going to the site before being told they’re not allowed to participate.

“In some ways, it alleviates a little bit that feeling of, ‘I came over the stream and through the mountains ... and tested positive and now I’m out of work,’” Silva said. “If you’re in California, and get a negative test, then you’re going to come to The Greenbrier. We will know before anyone comes to play that they will have a negative test.”

The WTT’s initial health protocols were released Tuesday. That initial plan said people testing positive once competition has started would be removed from the league, quarantined and compensated only for matches already completed.

“I just thought about it, and I was like: I’m a player, I got to Greenbrier and I’m there for eight days and, God forbid, someone gets sick and tests positive. Is it really the player’s fault? Should they only get paid for eight days?” Silva told the AP. “And I just said, ‘No, I think that’s silly. They should just get paid whatever they were going to get paid for the regular season.’”

The same full-pay policy applies to players who get injured during WTT.

There will be two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.

Rosters include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.

Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the WTT is putting everyone in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

