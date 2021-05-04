By Associated PressMay 4, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. UTCST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new tennis event in Romania was added to the WTA schedule on Tuesday.The Winners Open will take place in Cluj-Napoca in the week starting Aug. 2.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightRomania previously held a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest.___More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.