“Simona, I’ve never played her, but I’ve looked up to her,” Andreescu said. “It’ll be a really interesting matchup, so I’m excited.”

Svitolina is the defending champion.

The Red Group is led by French Open champion Ash Barty (No. 1) and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka (3), Czech Petra Kvitova (6) and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (7). Kvitova won the event in 2011.

Play begins Sunday with Osaka vs. Kvitova and Barty vs. Bencic.

“I played Svitolina and Pliskova once this year, so I kind of know what to expect,” Andreescu said.

The WTA Finals, which ended its five-year stay in Singapore last season, starts a 10-year run in Shenzhen.

