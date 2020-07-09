The change is similar to the revision made earlier this week by the ATP Tour. The rankings in both tours were frozen as of March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both tours will resume play in August. The WTA added two events to its provisional schedule Thursday, with the Prague Open in the Czech Republic and the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, to be played the week of Aug. 10.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.