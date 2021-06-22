“Following a hearing, the independent tribunal accepted Ms. Yastremska’s account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation within the meaning of (the rule),” the ITF said in a statement.
Yastremska will not serve any period of ineligibility for the violation. She has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Yastremska is eligible to resume competition immediately,” the ITF said.
In February, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her request to set aside the suspension.
Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut at the All England Club in 2019.
