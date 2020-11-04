“I have said everything on my Instagram. There is nothing else I can add right now. I’m here to play tennis. I mean, the relationship, as I said, has been over for a very long time,” Zverev said. “I’m enjoying my time on court. I have said everything. They (the allegations) are not true, and there is nothing more I can say right now.”

AD

Last week, Olga Sharypova gave an interview to a Russian sports website in which she alleged the strangulation attempt and that Zverev also hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the tournament, saying she feared for her life.

AD

Another ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, recently announced she is pregnant with Zverev’s child, which the German confirmed on Twitter.

Zverev did not mention Patea or the pregnancy when he answered a question about how he could stay so focused on playing, given everything that has been happening off the court.

“Well, I’m here to play tennis. So, you know, I have been doing that well the last few weeks. I mean, since the comeback (restart) of the season, and I want to continue doing that,” Zverev said after winning 6-2, 6-2 against Kecmanovic. “As you said, there is obviously a little bit of things going on. There is some very good news, I think.”

___

More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports