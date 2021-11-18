Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.
Zverev, the 2018 champion, didn’t face a single break point against Hurkacz, a first-time qualifier.
Both players served 11 aces amid quick conditions inside the Pala Alpitour.
The result means that Medvedev’s final group match later against Jannik Sinner — an alternate who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini — is largely meaningless.
