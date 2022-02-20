A model of consistency, Test of Faith finished second in the two races she didn’t win for the team of trainer Brett Pelling and driver David Miller. She earned $1.06 million for the partnership of Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable, and Eddie Gran.
Pelling has trained two Horse of the Year winners with Test Of Faith joining Rocknroll Hanover (2005). Miller was the regular driver of two previous Horse of the Year honorees, Always B Miki (2016) and No Pan Intended (2003).
Other honorees included Dexter Dunn as Driver of the Year and Richard “Nifty” Norman as Trainer of the Year.