It was well after midnight when Texas Tech finally beat Purdue, 78-65, in the East Region semifinals at TD Garden, but a large band of Red Raiders fans were still standing and cheering in a half-empty arena. They needed to see this breakthrough. It had been 13 years since the program had made it to the Sweet 16. It had never been to the Elite Eight.

That drought is over. The Red Raiders overwhelmed the Boilermakers, who were looking to make their first Elite Eight since 2000.

Texas Tech advanced to Sunday’s East Region final against No. 1 seed Villanova, which beat fifth-seeded West Virginia in the earlier East Region semifinal on Friday night.

Texas Tech received 16 points from Keenan Evans and 14 from Zach Smith. It posted four players in double-figure scoring and outscored Purdue 33-6 in bench points.

“Our offense opened up in the second half,” Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard said. “We had four or five guys in double figures and a sixth guy around that mark. It’s our formula. It’s not a secret.”

The Boilermakers received 30 points from sophomore guard Carsen Edwards, but committed 17 turnovers against just eight assists as senior center Isaac Haas sat and watched from the bench. Haas did not play Friday, nursing a broken elbow suffered in the first round, and backup center Matt Haarms finished with just four points and three rebounds.

Senior forward Vincent Edwards added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Boilermakers, who fell to 0-4 in Sweet 16 appearances under Coach Matt Painter. The 13-point loss was Purdue’s worst of the season.

“For us, we really played in spurts today, just really never got that consistency,” Painter said.

Texas Tech, which led 30-25 at half, took a 50-41 lead on a wide-open dunk by Niem Stevenson with 11:09 remaining. But Purdue chipped away and remained close thanks in large part to Carsen Edwards, who pulled his team within 54-51 with a layup with 7:22 left. But Texas Tech was also resilient with the lead, and on the ensuing possession, Evans hit a jumper to push the lead back to five.

Purdue again pulled within three on a layup by Vincent Edwards with 5:44 left, but that was as close as it would get. Evans responded with a pair of free throws followed by a three-pointer that made it 63-55 with 4:24 left.

It was Beard who was coaching Arkansas Little Rock when it stunned Purdue in double overtime in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2016. He ran into Painter again in the hallways of TD Garden after Friday night’s game, and the two coaches exchanged a final handshake. Carsen Edwards was there too, and he told Evans good luck in the program’s first ever Elite Eight appearance on Sunday.

“We don’t want it to end,” Evans said. “We feel like we have more work to do, and we’re going to do that work.”