“You’re really forced to battle with yourself and see where your limits are,” Morton said, “but then out of that, I just gained so much confidence when I dealt with it. Even the next morning, when I started riding, I was like, ‘I feel OK. I’m hungry but not dying.’ And I looked around and was like, ‘It’s super beautiful.’ The sun had come out. I had this magical moment on top of this col. And to have that range in a weird nine-hour window, that was pretty special.