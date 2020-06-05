Remaining employees will be asked to take double-digit percentage pay cuts through the remainder of the year.
Sports have been mostly shut down since mid-March. NASCAR returned to racing three weeks ago while the NBA and NHL have plans to resume their seasons in late July. Major League Baseball and its players remain at odds over a plan to return, while the NFL is hopeful it will be able to open training camps in late July.
