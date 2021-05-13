“That was also when I fell in love with basketball and that’s why he became my favorite player,” Embiid said. “I mean, I would say that I am probably here because of him. ... We miss him a lot. I miss him a lot. He was my favorite player. When you watch the way I play basketball and the moves that I’ve added, especially when it comes from fadeaways over both shoulders, that comes from a lot of tapes of Kobe’s games.