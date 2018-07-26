Kevin Durant had something to say Wednesday night on social media.

He then had a lot more to say about it at Team USA practice Thursday afternoon.

“C.J. who?” Durant asked after the first of two days of practice here. “What happened yesterday?”

Durant was referring to Team USA teammate C.J. McCollum, who recently had Durant on his podcast. When asked about Durant on Twitter on Wednesday, McCollum said, among other things, that he knew Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors was “soft.”

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

That led to a reaction from Durant, including, “I just did your [bleeping] podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya,” followed by a crying emoji.

Durant and McCollum are in Las Vegas for the three-day Team USA minicamp as the group readies to return to action in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Durant was later asked whether he was upset in his back-and-forth with the Portland Trail Blazers guard. He didn’t hold back.

“Why? Why me? Why isn’t he upset? Why am I upset thought? I’m the upset one because he responded to something I said? He didn’t have to say something about me. How am I upset? C.J.’s not upset but I am? Maybe he was upset about something I did. So I’m the upset guy?

“If I’ve got something to say, don’t get mad because I say something. Then, when you catch feelings and I call you out on it, then I’m the sensitive one and I’m insecure? And everyone is running with it.

“Now people come up to me and say, ‘I didn’t know you were so cool’ when they meet me in person. Why? Because of what y’all [the media] say. That goes for everyone around here. If you say [stuff] about them and they don’t say nothing and they just keep adding on.

“But I’m the one. I just talk. I say how I feel. I guess I’m the bad guy.”

This isn’t the first time Durant had his feathers ruffled on social media. He was caught using multiple Twitter accounts last summer, and earlier this month he got into a back-and-forth with an Instagram user.

“When I say something, I know you’re stepping into my space,” Durant said. “You don’t have to do that. So when I say something, and I’m just going about my way, when I speak, there’s just a people jumping into the conversation. Well, nobody’s talking to you. And then you get upset about what I say, but I’m the guy who is sensitive.”

Still, Durant insisted everything between him and McCollum was just fine.

“This is not East Coast-West Coast beef,” Durant said. “C.J., I will go have some wine with him in New York when he gets back from China and take a picture if you all really don’t believe me.”

DeRozan moves on

DeMar DeRozan is still smarting about being traded away from the Toronto Raptors.

While DeRozan spent some time on the court working out with his new coach, Gregg Popovich, for the first time since he was sent to the San Antonio Spurs last week as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, DeRozan made it clear he hasn’t forgiven Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri.

“It’s done,” DeRozan told reporters of his relationship with Ujiri, saying he hadn’t spoken to him since he heard about the trade and doesn’t plan to again.

“There’s no reason to have a relationship.”

DeRozan’s camp maintains that Ujiri told the all-star guard he wouldn’t be traded when the two met here earlier this month during the NBA’s annual summer league — only to turn around and move him a short time later. During his news conference last week to discuss the deal, Ujiri said there was some truth in that.

“I want to not only apologize to DeMar DeRozan for maybe a gap of miscommunication but also to acknowledge him and what he’s done here with the Raptors, for this city, for this country,” Ujiri said at the time.

“Maybe my mistake was saying there was nothing imminent at the time. I acknowledge that if it was a mistake or I apologize to them if it was a mistake. At the time, we were fourth on the ranks of trying to get anything done.”

Speaking of frustrated members of the Raptors, Kyle Lowry declined to speak to reporters Thursday. He spent the entire half-hour interview availability getting stretched and iced and then walked out with coaches. He told reporters he would, however, speak Friday.

Lowry and DeRozan became close friends during their time in Toronto and spent time together during Thursday’s practice. Ujiri also said during his explanation of the trade that the team had plateaued with the two star guards as its best players and that something had to change.

For his part, Popovich would answer only questions related to Team USA. He declined to discuss any part of the trade or the Spurs. . . .

Of the 35 names originally named to participate in this year’s camp, at least a dozen — Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Gordon Hayward, LeBron James, DeAndre Jordan, Leonard, McCollum, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson — weren’t in attendance Thursday. All of them were excused, either because of personal circumstances (such as Beal recently becoming a father) or injury (such as Butler, who had a hand procedure Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were both on hand but didn’t participate. Mike Conley was a limited participant, doing shooting drills but avoiding any contact situations.