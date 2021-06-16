Last year’s show was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. It previously was held in Los Angeles for 18 years. The show’s first seven editions were held in New York, either at Madison Square Garden or Radio City Music Hall.
ESPN said Wednesday the show will follow return-to-work guidelines, as well as relevant city, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules.
Mackie is best known for his roles in Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “The Hurt Locker.”
