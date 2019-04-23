Beyond the symmetrical mediocrity of back-to-back 7-9 seasons, the Washington Redskins have accomplished something valuable the past few years. They have zeroed in on a direction and pursued it with laudable transparency and consistency. They have abandoned an offensive mind-set and gone all-in on defense. Just about everything they do now feeds into this aspiration.

The throwback approach gives them a counterculture vibe in an NFL currently obsessed with offense and passing yardage. But that’s okay. It’s refreshing, actually. There’s nothing wrong with following the timeless model of creating a physical football team built to win battles upfront, run and protect the football and prefer toughness over pizzazz. Contrary to overstatements about the impact of trends, the stylistic manner in which you construct a team doesn’t matter as much as the commitment to it, the expertise in identifying special talent and — most underrated of all — the development of a smart complementary plan to ensure the team remains balanced despite its heavy emphasis on certain portions of the roster.

We tend to have this unrealistic expectation that great teams have no weaknesses. We tend to consider perfect balance to be the goal, but in an NFL with a hard salary cap, wanting perfect balance often puts teams on a path to blah. Because resources are finite and 32 teams are fighting to beat a system designed to pull the best and the worst toward 8-8 records, the team-building must be more thoughtful. Greatness isn’t about the lack of shortcomings. It is about dominant strengths and manageable weaknesses. Perfect balance should be eschewed in favor of an extraordinary/ordinary blueprint.

In other words, be intentional in making a few areas of the team extraordinary. Over the past few years, with Bruce Allen as the overseer and Doug Williams responsible for personnel, Washington has done that with its defensive line. The second part is trickier: Be practical in understanding that holes are inevitable. Don’t just plug them. Choose where to leave those gaps. And make sure they’re in areas that the team is uniquely designed to handle — or make ordinary.

The latter has hindered Washington for the better part of two decades. The latter is where the franchise’s good ideas get destroyed not by dysfunction, but half-baked methodology.

When the NFL draft starts Thursday, the organization faces the most critical of its six drafts with Jay Gruden as the head coach. The draft could save Gruden’s job and elevate Washington to stable playoff contender status. It could elongate the status quo of mediocrity and lead to a coaching search next winter that almost certainly would prompt some kind of shift in the roster’s direction. And if Washington targets a quarterback and misses, it could be a complete disaster and limit the franchise for the next four or five years.

In spite of all their mistakes since Gruden was hired five years ago, the Redskins are moving closer to getting it right. The problem is, it’s so easy to get it wrong and cancel all of the hard-earned, incremental progress. And, of course, this being Washington, the important moment arrives amid speculation that Gruden, an offensive guru, is losing influence within the organization.

It started last month when Eric Bickel, of 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, said a source told him that Allen didn’t consult Gruden before signing safety Landon Collins to that massive six-year, $84 million contract. He added Gruden hasn’t been involved in several of the free agency plans this offseason. The team has denied those claims multiple times, but it has been caught in too many lies through the years to warrant blind faith.

When Gruden defended the team during the owners meetings, he didn’t start out all that convincing when he said, “There’s a move or two I might be surprised by, but for the most part, I’m on board for all of them.” But in the end, he was reassuring enough to calm the controversy.

This draft should be an indicator of where Gruden stands, but it’s complicated. Outside of signing Collins, Washington was surprisingly quiet for the rest of free agency. It may have found one starter on offense in guard Ereck Flowers, but he qualifies as somewhat of a reclamation project. The Redskins still haven’t addressed their most glaring and multifaceted weakness from last season: the passing game. They do have a better stopgap solution at quarterback, with Alex Smith facing long odds to recover from a gruesome leg injury. They traded for the serviceable Case Keenum, who will compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job.

But for either of those quarterbacks to help, the team needs better production from its receiving options, and that issue hasn’t been addressed. In fact, Washington enters the draft worse on paper in that area because it let Jamison Crowder go to the New York Jets in free agency.

Conventional logic suggests that, if Washington still believes in Gruden, it needs to get him some weapons in this draft. The defense looks solid right now. It still needs a pass rusher and depth in several places, but in terms of talent, it already has two significant upgrades with the additions Collins and linebacker Reuben Foster.

A year ago, the unit jumped from the bottom of the league to the middle of the pack in most statistical categories. If the secondary can be more consistent — and/or receive additional support by even more havoc from the defensive front — it’s plausible the defense could develop this season into a top-10 group by any measure. It has been roughly a decade since Washington has been so stout. But it won’t produce winning results if the offense is a bottom feeder.

I love the potential at running back with Adrian Peterson and a healthy Derrius Guice playing off each other and Chris Thompson producing in his role. But as of now, the projected starting wide receivers are Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn. They’re not going to help Keenum recreate the magic of 2017, when he led the well-equipped Minnesota Vikings to the NFC title game.

Over the past two years, starting with the decision not re-sign Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson and then moving on from Kirk Cousins by trading for Smith, Washington has watched its offensive talent diminish. At the same time, it has transferred many of those resources to the defense and essentially said, “Let Gruden, our offensive coach, figure something out.”

Let’s go back to the extraordinary/ordinary blueprint. It makes sense that Washington would draft high and spend on defense and then ask their coach to work some magic on the other side. At a historically high level, New England does this often with Coach Bill Belichick, a defensive mastermind. When the Indianapolis Colts were winning with Tony Dungy, it was mostly about Peyton Manning and the offense, and Dungy sprinkled his defensive wisdom to help with the rest.

Admittedly, there’s a big difference between those championship-winning coaches and Gruden, who has missed the playoffs in four out of five seasons. But it’s not ridiculous to show faith in him this way. The requirement should be for Gruden to produce an average offense, somehow, to provide just enough balance. But even if Washington wants to slice its pie in this manner, it needs more playmakers.

It would be shocking if this draft doesn’t reflect that need, but again, it’s complicated. Gruden has much to prove. A long-term solution at quarterback is a pressing need. The present and the future don’t necessarily have to compete against each other if the Redskins draft wisely, but at times, they will collide. And that’s when the strength of this new direction will be tested.

It’s great to have an identity. There’s an encouraging focus within the franchise right now. But conviction must accompany it, as well as the mental agility to manage so many fluid situations. For Washington, this is another chance to break free from its lackluster recent history or further succumb to it.