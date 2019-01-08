First, Jakub Vrana was patient, biding his time as he kept his eyes on the puck and followed his man up to the blue line. He got his stick on it at just the right time, and then he was off to the races — and there are very few players who can catch Vrana up the ice. He pulled ahead for a breakaway, backhanding the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Mike McKenna.

Vrana opened his arms as he skated into the glass, facing the Washington Capitals fans standing to applaud him. One gentleman pointed back at him.

Plays like that used to feel like glimpses into the Capitals’ future, when on a team with so many skilled forwards, Vrana and his speed would soon be part of that elite class. And while he is still the organization’s future, a game like Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Flyers reinforced that he is very much a part of the present, too. He was the best player on the ice Tuesday night, and his two-goal, three-point game has him with the second-most goals on the team behind captain Alex Ovechkin.

Goaltender Pheonix Copley finished with 37 saves, and forward T.J. Oshie also scored two goals, one of which came on an empty net in the final seconds of the game.

In the same way that Ovechkin’s blistering one-timer is his signature, Vrana’s is his speed. It’s natural, something that can’t be taught, and after he recorded 13 goals and 14 assists as a rookie last season, the biggest step in his development this season has been to take advantage of his skating talents more. On the first goal of the game, Vrana chipped the puck to himself entering the zone, and as he whizzed past his defender, he skated right up to the net before dishing the puck to forward Tom Wilson for a tap-in at 4:21.

Wilson now has 13 goals in just 23 games, one short of the career high he set last season in 55 more games.

Center Nicklas Backstrom started to feel sick Monday, and he was ruled out against the Flyers because of an illness. Lars Eller skated in his place on a second line with Oshie and Vrana, a role Eller is familiar with after he similarly filled in for an injured Backstrom in three playoff games last season. Eller had just two goals and two assists in the 16 games before Tuesday’s, but Coach Todd Reirden said before the game that “he’s always seemed to rise to the occasion” of playing in an elevated role.

With the teams knotted at 1 to start the second period, Oshie tipped Eller’s point shot to lift the Capitals to a lead 9:19 into the frame. Vrana was on the ice for that goal, too, and 2:03 later, Vrana’s speedy breakaway extended Washington’s cushion.

But perhaps his most impressive tally of the night came 15:55 into the second period. Washington’s power play has had miserable results of late, entering the game in a 1-for-31 slump over the past 10 games. Seventeen seconds before the Capitals’ second man-advantage of the net was set to expire, Vrana broke the power-play drought, scoring when he might have not even meant to. Center Travis Boyd found him on the goal line, Vrana quickly fired at an odd angle, and the puck somehow squeaked through McKenna.

That gave Vrana 14 goals on the season, eclipsing the career high he set a year ago. Washington’s 2014 first-round pick, Vrana is often the last player to leave the ice after practices, using the extra time to work on everything from tipping shots to his wall work to his finish in front of the net. Though the 22-year-old has established himself in the Capitals’ top-six forward corps, he still goes about his business as if he has everything to prove.

Seemingly in an effort to help Vrana score a third goal of the game for a first hat trick, Reirden had him on the ice with the top power-play unit — Vrana is typically with the second wave — late in the third period. Vrana was also on the ice when the Flyers pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, leaving an empty net.

The third tally ultimately alluded Vrana on Tuesday night, but that left something to potentially look forward to in the Capitals’ future.