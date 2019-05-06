When Churchill Downs’s stewards disqualified Maximum Security after his first-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, the decision might have seemed straightforward to many. The colt committed a foul when he crossed in front of War of Will on the final turn and caused trouble for two other runners as well. NBC’s slow-motion replays clearly showed the infraction. And plenty of people said: The rules are the rules, and they should be enforced whether an infraction occurs in a lowly claiming race or the Kentucky Derby.

Racing fans know the issues involving interference and disqualifications are not nearly so simple. In a rough-and-tumble sport, horses regularly bump or veer in front of each other. In most cases, the stewards take no notice and no action. (Probably nobody would have paid attention if Maximum Security had swerved in front of War of Will on the first turn.)

Stewards disqualify horses when a foul has clearly affected the outcome of the race — or when it so egregious that it eliminates other horses from contention. Even then, racing officials are often reluctant to take action in big races, just as basketball and football referees don’t want to decide the NBA Finals or the Super Bowl with a whistle.

After watching films of the 145th Derby over and over, I believe that the Churchill Downs stewards made a bad decision when they took down Maximum Security’s number and made Country House the official winner. Yes, there was a foul. No, it didn’t merit a historic disqualification.

[Maximum Security’s owner, angry over decision, says he will skip Preakness]

On the final turn at Churchill Downs, with Maximum Security on the lead and War of Will behind him, Maximum Security veered into his rival’s path and caused jockey Tyler Gaffalione to steady his horse. NBC commentator Randy Moss, an astute observer of the game, said after watching the two horses’ legs get tangled, “It could have been carnage.” (Moss accordingly thought the disqualification was deserved.)

When I watch races and make notes on them, I always try to estimate how much an incident of trouble cost a horse. In this case I estimated one length. The consequences of Maximum Security’s misdeed could have been catastrophic, but they weren’t. War of Will recovered quickly and resumed his chase of the leader. He had a virtually clear path ahead of him and a quarter mile in which to catch the favorite. He accelerated and got within a length of Maximum Security, but the leader repulsed his bid, and in the final sixteenth of a mile War of Will ran out of gas. He faded to finish eighth. Without the trouble, he might have finished fifth. He would not have won.

The other two colts who were involved in the chain reaction after Maximum Security’s infraction, 54-to-1 Long Range Toddy and 71-to-1 Bodexpress, were going nowhere when the incident occurred. The trouble they encountered surely cost them a higher placing, but as they finished 14th and 17th, they weren’t going to be contenders under any circumstances.

[Sally Jenkins: This wasn’t about one race; all of horse racing is bad]

If Maximum Security had veered into the path of Country House, and then defeated him by less than two lengths, there would have been no debate about what the stewards should do. The foul would have cost Country House a legitimate chance to win the Derby, and the resultant disqualification would have been prompt and uncontroversial.

But because Maximum Security’s infraction did not affect the outcome on Saturday, disqualifying the winner was a bit like deciding the NBA Finals on the base of a foul call away from the ball.

What purpose was served by disqualifying the winner? If it was to make a statement about the importance of safety in race-riding, the stewards could slap jockey Luis Saez with a significant suspension. But Maximum Security was the best horse in the field and he deserved to have his name inscribed in the record books. Gary and Mary West, who bred and own him, deserved the glory of a Derby victory after 30 years in the business. The bettors who thought Maximum Security was the best horse deserved to cash their wagers.

Certainly, no justice was served by elevating Country House from second place. He had a relatively easy trip in the Derby, sitting outside the leaders and avoiding most of the trouble on the turn. If he couldn’t win the Derby on his own merits, he doesn’t deserve to have the stewards declare him the winner.