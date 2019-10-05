The 2015 world champion Danielle Williams was another heat winner for Jamaica. Germany’s 2015 silver medalist Cindy Roleder and European champion Elvira Herman of Belarus also qualified.

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal of the U.S. was the biggest name eliminated after false-starting in her heat.

Defending world champion Sally Pearson of Australia retired last month following a string of injuries.

Semifinals and finals are Sunday.

5:30 p.m.

Just minutes into day nine of the world track and field championships, Olympic 100-meter hurdles champion Brianna McNeal was out.

The joint fourth-fastest woman in history in her event, American McNeal false-started in the second heat and was disqualified.

She initially disputed the verdict before accepting it after watching a replay, and then collapsed to the floor in a backstage area with her hands covering her face.

Also Saturday, there are the finals of the men’s and women’s 4x100 relays and the women’s 5,000 and triple jump. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands can add 1500 gold to her earlier victory in the 10,000 meters.

There’s also the men’s shot put final in the stadium, while the men’s marathon runners will have to contend with stifling heat and humidity on the Doha seafront.

