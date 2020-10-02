The classic marathon route has grown in popularity since the 1970s and the event now includes 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.
The Greek track federation says it had considered holding only the marathon with fewer participants and compulsory COVID-19 tests for all runners but its proposal to Greek health authorities had not been answered.
The federation says participants will be contacted and offered a refund or to transfer their participation to 2021. It says it will organize a virtual race in November that will be open to all.
