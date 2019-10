The Wallabies are coming off a 29-25 loss to Six Nation champion Wales last Sunday in a game that likely will decide top spot in the group.

Michael Hooper will play his third game of the tournament, leading a largely second-string XV on Saturday at Oita against the Uruguayans, who opened with an upset win over Fiji but are coming off a loss to Georgia.

The 19-year-old Petaia will start on the left wing, becoming the first Wallaby to make his test debut at a Rugby World Cup since Berrick Barnes in 2007.

In the backline, Nic White and Christian Leali’ifano will combine again in the halves, restoring the pairing that opened the tournament against Fiji, and Tevita Kuridrani will get his first start of the tournament.

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Toomua, Jordan Petaia, Christian Leali’ifano, Nic White; Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Will Genia, James O’Connor, Adam Ashley-Cooper.

12:30 p.m.

Day 13 of the Rugby World Cup will have a North American flavor with the United States and Canada in action against two of the heavyweights of the sport.

The U.S. Eagles are coming off a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England and will face a France lineup that opened with a crucial Pool C win over Argentina. The French are three-time finalists at the Rugby World Cup but have been inconsistent in recent seasons.

The Canadians have the toughest assignment of the week on Wednesday in Oita, facing a New Zealand All Blacks lineup that is aiming for a third consecutive world title.

The All Blacks opened with a 23-13 win over two-time champion South Africa and are hot favorites to top Pool B. Canada lost 48-7 to Italy in its opening match.

