Organizers say they will take time to “engage with the consequences of the authorities blocking our events, agree on further steps and then inform you.”
There was no mention of any plan to restrict the race to elite runners only. That was the solution used by the Tokyo Marathon on March 1.
The Berlin Marathon is typically one of the fastest in the world. The current men’s world record was set in Berlin by Eliud Kipchoge in 2018.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.