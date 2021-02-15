Brignone will open the decisive slalom portion at 2:10 p.m.
Home nation Italy has not won a medal in the first four events of the worlds.
Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has to make up four-tenths on Brignone in the slalom.
Two-time combined world champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.97 behind.
