The decision was made with the approval of the CHL’s three member leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
The Memorial Cup is an annual round-robin event and the coveted prize of Canadian junior hockey. It features 60 teams from Canada and four U.S. states.
The dates and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.