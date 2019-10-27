___

1:55 p.m.

Wales and South Africa meet in Sunday’s semifinal at the Rugby World Cup for the right to face England in the championship match.

If the Welsh get through to their first final, it will be the first time that two northern hemisphere teams face off for the title.

The Springboks have reached two finals before — in 1995 and 2007 — and went on to win the cup on both occasions. In ‘07, they beat England in Paris.

It is not expected to be a running rugby classic, with both teams preferring to play a low-risk style and rely on forward power. It is an approach that has served both teams well — they have lost just one competitive game between them this calendar year.

England reached the final by beating New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday, ending the All Blacks’ ambitions of winning the World Cup for an unprecedented third straight time.

