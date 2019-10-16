Jonny May has been picked on the left wing and will make his 50th appearance. No. 8 Billy Vunipola will make his first start of the tournament after recovering from injury and will form a backrow with Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.

England coach said the lineup was picked with Australia in mind.

“Once you get to the quarterfinals it’s about having the right mindset. We know how well we can play, it’s about us playing to our strengths and trying to take away from what Australia want,” he said.

AD

AD

Lineup: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph.

____

11:15 a.m.

And then there were eight. The Rugby World Cup gets down the quarterfinals on the weekend, and four of those teams are expected to name their 23-man squads on Thursday.

One of the most anticipated matches is the first on Saturday when England plays Australia at Oita, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) west of Tokyo. Australia has lost its last six matches to England.

AD

New Zealand plays Ireland in the other Saturday quarterfinal at Tokyo. On Sunday, Wales plays France at Oita and Japan takes on South Africa at Tokyo.

AD

Japan has delighted the host country with a 4-0 record in pool play, including a win over an Irish team that was ranked No. 1 before the tournament and a 28-21 win over Scotland.

The semifinals are scheduled for Yokohama on Oct. 26 and 27, with the final at the same stadium on Nov. 2.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD