LONDON — The Latest on Day 32 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and given recalled opener Jason Roy the chance to bat first against India in the crucial Cricket World Cup group game at Edgbaston.

England made two changes from its 64-run defeat to Australia on Tuesday. Heavy hitter Roy returns after missing three games with a hamstring injury, coming in for opener James Vince, who lasted two balls against Australia. Right-arm quick Liam Plunkett replaces spinner Mooen Ali in a tactical change.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer has overcome a side strain and will start against India.

On the eve of the game, Morgan said he was willing to take short-term risks with Roy and Archer but they would not play if there was any long-term danger to their health. At the toss Sunday Morgan said Roy was fit to play.

India made one change to the lineup that had a 125-run win over West Indies on Thursday. Rishabh Pant, a 21-year-old left-handed batsman, makes his tournament debut in place of Vijay Shankar, who has an injured toe.

England has won three of its last four ODIs against India but India is undefeated in their last three World Cup meetings, including a victory at Edgbaston in the 1999 edition.

Edgbaston is slightly overcast with occasional blue skies and sunshine. It’s dry with temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius (68 F). The wicket appears to be batting-friendly and not as spin-threatening as England feared.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

8 a.m.

England plays India at Edgbaston on Sunday with the Cricket World Cup hosts unexpectedly fighting for survival in a tournament they started as favorites to win.

For second-place India, it’s simple. Win in Birmingham and Virat Kohli’s team joins Australia in the semifinals.

For fifth-place England, Eoin Morgan’s team likely needs to beat India — which no team has done so far — and also defeat 2015 finalist New Zealand in its last group game on Wednesday to advance. Two wins in two games and England will be through.

A loss, however, takes England’s fate out of its own hands and opens the door to fourth-place Pakistan, which is a point ahead of England but has played one more game, and sixth-place Bangladesh, which is a point behind England.

England likes playing at Edgbaston — it has won its last three ODIs there — and it last lost at the venue in 2014, against India.

Kohli also likes playing at Edgbaston, judging by his performances. He has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings there. His scores include 96 not out, 81 not out and 43.

The game is a 25,000-seater sellout which will be played in a raucous soccer-style atmosphere with India set to attract more fans than England. Interest in the match is intense in Birmingham with a fan zone set up in the city’s Victoria Square.

