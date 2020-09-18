The FIBA executive committee took into consideration the “health and safety of players, coaches and officials” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Each regional bubble will consist of four or eight teams. Host cities will be announced later.
The international basketball calendar has been re-arranged because of the pandemic. The EuroBasket final tournament was postponed one year and is now scheduled for September 2022.
