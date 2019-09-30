FILE - In this Wednesday, April 9, 2014 file photo, former marathon world record holder Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie, poses for photographers at a hotel in London. Gebrselassie says it was wrong to hold the track and field world championships in Qatar and marathon runners could have died from the heat. The women’s marathon Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 started at midnight to dodge the worst of the heat in Qatar but was still held in humidity that made it feel like 105 degrees (40 Celsius). Twenty-eight of the 68 women dropped out and one was briefly hospitalized. (Matt Dunham, File/Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

3.50 p.m.

Distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie says it was wrong to hold the track and field world championships in Qatar and marathon runners could have died from the heat.

Gebrselassie tells The Associated Press “it was a mistake to conduct the championship in such hot weather in Doha, especially the marathon race. As someone who has been in the sport for many years, I’ve found it unacceptable.”

The women’s marathon Friday started at midnight to dodge the worst of the heat in Qatar but was still held in humidity that made it feel like 105 degrees (40 Celsius). Twenty-eight of the 68 women dropped out and one was briefly hospitalized.

Gebrselassie, a two-time Olympic champion who was also president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, says “God forbid, but people could have died running in such weather conditions.”

___

3.00 p.m.

Ajee Wilson of the United States will target gold in the 800 meters on the fourth day of the track world championships Friday, before Norway’s Karsten Warholm tries to defend his 400 hurdles title.

Wilson is one of three U.S. women in the 800 final, but they will face tough opposition from Jamaica’s Natoya Goule and Kenyan Eunice Sum.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya isn’t racing because she refuses demands from the IAAF to reduce her natural testosterone levels.

Warholm only made it to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics, but since then he has racked up the 2017 world gold, 2018 European gold and this year’s European indoor and Diamond League titles.

Also Monday, there are medals on offer in the finals of the men’s 5,000, the women’s 3,000 steeplechase, the men’s discus and the women’s high jump.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.