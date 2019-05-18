Market King heads back to the barn after a light workout as the field is prepared for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico race track in Baltimore, Md., Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — The Latest on the Preakness (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The music is blaring, the beer is flowing and the crowd in the infield at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness is ... smaller than usual.

Maybe it’s the $89 price tag for tickets, and in some cases, an additional $30 charge. It could be for the first time since 1996 there is no Kentucky Derby winner in the Preakness and thus no chance for a Triple Crown.

It’s certainly not the weather. Those who have assembled more than six hours before the big race are enjoying 72 degree temperatures under a cloudy sky.

It has been a decade since fans could bring their own beer into the infield. Now it costs 20 bucks for a decent-sized mug with unlimited refills.

For the first time in years, it’s an easy walk around the infield. Despite the many tents in place, there’s still plenty of room to set up blankets.

There are countless concession stands — and nearly as many vendors as patrons. As far as seeing an actual horse, the best shot for fans to an opening near the fence at the far turn.

___

11:15 a.m.

Bob Baffert-trained Improbable remains the favorite for the Preakness.

Improbable is 3-1 to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown after being installed as the 5-2 morning line favorite. He was also the favorite in the Kentucky Derby, finished fifth and was placed fourth after Maximum Security was disqualified.

War of Will, who was initially the second choice in wagering at 4-1, was 6-1 as of late Saturday morning. Bourbon War, who didn’t run in the Derby, has been bet down from 12-1 to 9-2.

Last-minute addition Everfast, who opened 50-1, is no longer the longest shot on the board; he is now 22-1. The longest shot now is 26-1 Market King, who is trained by six-time Preakness winner D. Wayne Lukas.

Odds will continue to fluctuate until post time at 6:48 p.m.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.