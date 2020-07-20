The ISU has not made a decision yet on the senior series that features the top skaters, including current world champion Nathan Chen and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.
Potential international junior events could be held if “the pandemic developments and situation change and allow for the safe organization” of them. The ISU said it would provide financial assistance for such events, with preference given to venues that were a part of the canceled series.
The ISU Council will meet online on Aug. 3 to further evaluate events for the 2020-21 season.
