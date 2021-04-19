The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis. Fans are required to wear masks while in the ballpark — unless they are actively eating or drinking — and encouraged to abide by other health and safety protocols.
Cleveland begins its longest homestand of the season on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox before hosting the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.
___
