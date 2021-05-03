A section with about 500 seats will be available behind the existing courtside seating for those who are fully vaccinated. The Hawks are working on several options for fans to provide proof of vaccination.
Other changes are also being made. The advertising billboard behind team benches will be removed and replaced with plexiglass. That will allow the lower section behind it to be opened for the first time this season. The team is also planning to utilize suites and club seating, and expand concession options.
The Hawks will still require all fans to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
___
