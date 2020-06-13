Afridi quit international cricket in 2017 and has since played in Twenty20 leagues around the world.
Former test opener Taufeeq Umar contracted the virus in May and has made a full recovery.
A former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz, died during the coronavirus outbreak.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.