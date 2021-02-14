Vincent Kriechmayr is set to open the race at 11 a.m. as the Austrian chases his second medal after winning gold in Thursday’s super-G.
Other medal contenders for the downhill include Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer.
Overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is out for the season with a knee injury.
___
