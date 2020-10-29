The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night. That was the same number of fans allowed each day at the French Open.
The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets.
