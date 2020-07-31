Perez says he was visiting his mother in Mexico after she was hospitalized following a “big accident.”
Perez says it is “one of the saddest days in my career” missing races “but it just shows how vulnerable we all to this virus.”
The Mexican used a private jet to fly home and says he has no symptoms.
The pandemic delayed the start of the season by more than three months.
