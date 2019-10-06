Center Vladimir Ostroushko will also make an eighth World Cup appearance but he hasn’t started all of those. Andrey Garbuzov could come off the bench for an eighth World Cup game.

Russia coach Lyn Jones made nine changes to his starters for Russia’s final act in Japan. Russia can’t make the quarterfinals but the Pool A game could have significant repercussions for host Japan’s hopes of qualifying for the quarters if Russia can trouble Scotland and deny it a bonus point.

The nine switches equal the number of changes Jones made for the 35-0 loss to Ireland in Kobe four days ago.

The only players to retain their places this time are prop Kirill Gotovtsev, flanker Tagir Gadzhiev, halfbacks Dmitry Persov and Ramil Gaisin, winger German Davydov and Artemyev.

Russia has never won a World Cup game.

Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain), German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vladislav Sozonov, Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Nikita Vavilin, Tagir Gadzhiev, Vitaly Zhivatov, Evgeny Elgin, Andrey Ostrikov, Kirill Gotovtsev, Stanislav Selskii, Valery Morozov. Reserves: Sergey Chernyshev, Azamat Bitiev, Vladimir Podrezov, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Sergey Ianiushkin, Anton Sychev, Yury Kushnarev.

9:45 a.m.

The teams take a rest on Day 18 on Monday as the Rugby World Cup heads toward the final pool games and the final reckoning for those with hopes of reaching the knockouts.

In Pool A, host Japan, Ireland and Scotland all have a chance of making the last eight, with Japan seeking history as the first Asian team to do that.

New Zealand and South Africa are in position to qualify from Pool B. Only a shock win for Italy over the three-time champion All Blacks, who are unbeaten in Japan, and a surprise from Canada against South Africa on Tuesday could change that.

Pool C’s quarterfinalists are decided: Northern hemisphere powers England and France are through, with their meeting in Yokohama on Saturday to decide the pool winner.

Australia and Wales are favorites to emerge from Pool D. Fiji is the wild card there and has a chance to upset things for Six Nations champion Wales on Wednesday in Oita.

