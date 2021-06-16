Rutgers also will play Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland at home. The stadium has a capacity of 52,454.
The last time the Scarlet Knights played a home game with the stadium open to the public with no limitations was against Michigan State in the season finale in 2019.
Rutgers posted a 3-6 record last season in Greg Schiano’s return as coach. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from going to the home games, though a small number of family members were allowed to attend.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports