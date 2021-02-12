Italian skier Dominik Paris says “this has nothing to do with a downhill for me.”
American downhiller Bryce Bennett says “it’s an absolute disaster” and adds “when you’re making turns at 20 kph that is not downhill.”
Organizers say they will make adjustments to make the course faster ahead of Saturday’s second training and Sunday’s race.
Paris posted the fastest time in training. He led Simon Jocher of Germany by 1.56 seconds but both racers missed a gate.
Max Franz of Austria was third and the fastest skier who completed the course correctly.
___
More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.