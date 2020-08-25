Athletic director Phillip Fulmer says he empathizes with the thousands of fans who won’t get to go to games in Neyland this fall. Fulmer says the circumstances are beyond the control of Tennessee officials and they will do their best to create the safest environment both inside and outside the stadium.
Current students and active donors to the Tennessee Fund with season tickets get top priority for tickets and season tickets will be offered based on annual amount given and the order to the Tennessee Fund.
The original prices for season tickets will not change with Tennessee set to host five Southeastern Conference opponents for the first time since 1959.
Students can start requesting tickets issued on a game-by-game basis Sept. 23.
