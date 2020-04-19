Angus added that his father is “eager to get back to work — mum is having to put the brakes on him.”
In 2018, Johnston celebrated his 4,194th winner, the most of any trainer in British flat racing. He has had winners in the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas — two of the British “classics” — as well as the Gold Cup at Ascot on three occasions.
All racing in Britain is suspended amid the pandemic and no return date has been set.
