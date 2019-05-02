

Taylor, back in form again in 1908, the second year of his comeback, at the Buffalo Velodrome in Paris. The handlebar extension that he pioneered is clearly visible here. Photo by Branger, Agence Roger Viollet, Paris. (Courtesy of Major Taylor Association, Inc.)

Excerpted from “The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero,” by Michael Kranish, to be published by Scribner on Tuesday.

On the clear, brisk Saturday afternoon of Dec. 5, 1896, a young man strode to New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where thousands would soon assemble for one of the era’s greatest sporting events . From a distance, the 18-year-old seemed short and slight, but a close look revealed a compact body with remarkably muscular legs.

Marshall “Major” Taylor was unlike any racer the spectators had seen at such an event. He was a black man. Not just black, the press reported, but “a veritable black diamond” and “the black meteor.” Those were the kind descriptions. At this moment, bicycling was the nation’s most popular sport, and the biggest contests typically had been restricted to white men, reflecting a racist society. No contest was bigger than the one about to be held at America’s greatest sports venue, the second of what would be several iterations of Madison Square Garden. It was a six-day race, with only short breaks for rest; whoever cycled the most miles over the course of the contest would be declared the winner.

The crowd buzzed as they realized they were about to witness a race of history. On one side was a clutch of the world’s most experienced racers, all of them white. On the other was the little-known Taylor. At stake was much more than a bicycling victory; there was also the prevalent notion among many whites that their race was superior.

The son of a soldier who had fought for the Union in the Civil War, Taylor had been raised in Indianapolis before moving to Massachusetts. He had raced and often won amateur competitions, but he had never participated in anything like the race at Madison Square Garden. This would be Taylor’s professional racing debut.

How remarkable that Taylor was there at all. Six months earlier, in May 1896, theSupreme Court had decided Plessy v. Ferguson, the case of Homer Plessy of Louisiana, who was determined to be seven-eighths Caucasian and one-eighth African, and had sought to ride in the first-class compartment of the East Louisiana Railroad. When he refused a detective’s request to move to a blacks-only car, he was arrested for violating the 1890 Separate Car Act, which mandated that blacks and whites ride apart. The Supreme Court upheld the action, saying the cars were separate but equal. The ruling effectively accelerated the already heinous racism of the post — Civil War era, institutionalizing Jim Crow laws for decades to come. Only one justice, John Marshall Harlan, dissented, saying, “It cannot be justified upon any legal grounds.” One month after Plessy and five months before Taylor arrived at Madison Square Garden, William Jennings Bryan stood in the same arena and accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, saying, “We believe, as asserted in the Declaration of Independence, that all men are created equal.” But much of society turned its back on those great words and, instead, instituted the heinous segregation policies of Jim Crow.



When Taylor returned to European tracks after a two-year retirement, he was still a big enough star to appear on the front page of the leading French sports magazine. La Vie au Grand Air, May 11, 1907. (Courtesy of Major Taylor Association, Inc.)

Now, as Taylor walked toward the arena, he carried with him the hopes of countless Americans — blacks as well as some liberal whites, including his manager, Birdie Munger — that he could prove wrong the racist theories that he was inherently inferior. What better place than the greatest stage in America?

It would be 1912 when Jack Johnson, a black man who at first wanted to emulated Taylor as a cyclist hero, became the world heavyweight champion, and 1947 when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Yet here Taylor was in 1896, wheel to wheel against white riders, racing to make history. His life would be one of the most singular of his era, a black man who took on Jim Crow, but he was unknown to most at this moment.

Taylor crossed Madison Square Park, in the shadow of the nation’s largest billboard — illuminated by fifteen thousand lights at a time when many lower-income people in New York City did not even have one bulb burning at home — that advertised resorts on Coney Island. The nearby blocks had been transformed from a row of elegant residences to an array of stores, theaters, and hotels.

Taylor made his way to the Garden, a grand architectural confection designed by the legendary Stanford White, whose firm was responsible for many of the Gilded Age mansions that lined the most fashionable streets of Manhattan. The arena’s Moorish arches marched down the avenue; a succession of teardrop-shaped cupolas ringed a fifth-story roof garden. High above, an Italianate tower concealed a private apartment and climbed another three hundred feet into the sky. Atop it all, an Augustus Saint-Gaudens sculpture of Diana, a twelve-foot-tall unclothed gilded figure aiming a bow and arrow at the winds.

Taylor walked through the Garden’s granite pillars and into the marbled, mosaic entryway. Inside, parquet boards had been laid to create a bicycle-racing oval. More than nine thousand people could be squeezed into the galleries around the track, with standing room for several thousand more. A sliding glass roof opened for ventilation. Within hours, the crowds gathered, and the Garden buzzed with excited murmurs. At 8 p.m., a group of racers assembled on the oval and mounted their bicycles. The 25-foot-wide track was sharply curved and steeply banked to a degree that some riders deemed too dangerous. Workmen had applied a coating to the track that failed to cure evenly, leaving it slippery. The crowd noise reached a low roar as the racers readied.



Racist caricature that appeared in the cycling magazine Bearings in 1898, a year in which Taylor broke records and squabbled with the governing bodies of racing. (Courtesy of Major Taylor Association, Inc.)

The race sponsors had at first refused to allow Taylor to participate, suggesting that the place for a black man was to shine the shoes of white people on Fifth Avenue. But gradually the sponsors — who weren’t making much money in the less-popular sport of baseball — decided that the prospect of a race of whites against a single black would draw headlines and enormous crowds. They gave him a license to participate in the six-day race, figuring that he, like many of the contestants, would drop out after a couple of days.

First came the preliminary races, including a half-mile contest in which Taylor would make his professional debut. Taylor, wearing skintight racing clothes, pushed his bike to the track’s starting line. Taylor won his qualifying heat, and now he lined up against some of the world’s fastest racers for the final round. It was here that Taylor first faced the man who would become one of his greatest rivals, Eddie “Cannon” Bald. In time, they would be promoted as the white “Adonis” versus the “great Negro.” But Bald, who earned more than almost any athlete in the world and hoped to turn his celebrity into a career on Broadway, saw no threat from Taylor on this day.



In Taylor's first European race, at the Friedenau track in Berlin in April 1901, he faced German champion Willy Arend (center) and Danish champion Thorwald Ellegaard (hidden on right). Uncredited photo, Taylor scrapbook. (Courtesy of Major Taylor Association, Inc.)

The starter’s gun cracked. Taylor took off, leading for the first of five laps, and then another and another. Taylor was 10 yards ahead when he looked back at Bald and realized his lead was shrinking. Taylor pedaled furiously, crossing the finish line alone, savoring his first professional victory — or so he thought. Somehow, he didn’t realize he had gone only four laps, not the required five. As Taylor slowed down, halfway through what he thought was a victory lap, the crowd yelled madly that he had not finished. Bald had been given a second chance and, at full speed, he sped from behind, about to overtake Taylor. The crowd shrieked and Taylor suddenly realized his mistake. Tucking his head in an aerodynamic position, Taylor bolted forward, and this time it was he who seemed shot from a cannon. Bald had expended his energy too soon and couldn’t catch up. The South Brooklyn riders who had trained with Taylor cheered, and the crowd roared. The band struck up “Dixie,” known as the informal anthem of the Confederacy. Taylor ignored the taunt and soaked up the thunderous ovation from the stand. He was, the Brooklyn Eagle told its readers, “easily the hero of the evening.”

Bald was mortified. Speaking to a cycling journalist after the race, Bald said, “Now, wouldn’t that kill you! They’ll all be saying that I’m the only crackerjack in the game what’d let a nigger beat him. Hully gee! But that’s tough.” The journalist understood the historical significance, writing that Bald realized that “for years to come [Taylor] will be pointed out as the colored gentleman who licked Eddie Bald.”



Taylor on the chainless bicycle on which he won the world championship and broke world records in 1899. Uncredited photo, Taylor scrapbook. (Courtesy of Major Taylor Association, Inc.)

Taylor collected his prize, equivalent to about five months of an average salary at the time. “I immediately wired the $200 to my mother,” Taylor recalled later. “This was my first money prize.” This grand triumph, however, was merely the prologue to the main event: six straight days of cycling around the track, racing that would test any man beyond reason. One could not compare a half-mile sprint of five laps to a race of six days. Several dozen of the world’s best riders, having watched the young racer win his first professional competition, now knew that Taylor was no fluke, and they took aim at him.

The race was due to begin one minute past midnight. The crowd had grown from the 5,000 who witnessed the early sprints to a capacity crowd of more than 12,000. Widespread newspaper coverage of Taylor’s victory and the historic participation of a black racer in the full event had helped swell the number of spectators. The city was in the midst of one of the great newspaper wars in American history, and the six-day race received immense coverage. Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World reported that it had the highest circulation that year, selling 568,000 copies on an average Sunday, compared to 100,000 for the New York Tribune and 80,000 for the New York Times. The World, whose headquarters had briefly been in the world’s tallest building, featured detailed coverage, including separate stories with headlines such as, “The Major Doing Well.” The era of widespread sports photography was a few years away, but many newspapers published extensive drawings of the racers, including Taylor, who was depicted in the World wearing “a gaudy new costume” that included a beanie-type hat. The newspaper also published an illustration of a man carrying a bucket and a brush with the description “Major Taylor’s Trainer, Ready for Business.” William Randolph Hearst’s New York Journal, a chief competitor to Pulitzer’s two-cent World, charged a penny and gained many readers just in time to provide extensive coverage of the six-day race. The Brooklyn Eagle covered Taylor extensively as its favorite, calling him “the most graceful rider of all [who] sits on his wheel as if he were a part of it.”

Anticipation swept the Garden. Hundreds of lightbulbs hung from the arena’s superstructure of girders and pillars and twinkled along rooflines. Smoke from cigars and cigarettes drifted upward as the arena pulsated with the crowd’s thunderous noise. The band played in quick tempo. An assistant came to Taylor’s side, holding his bike by the handle, ready to push the teenager to the starting line. The wooden racing oval creaked. The racers breathed deeply.

Taylor looked up and saw Eddie Bald. The man he had vanquished was not willing to participate in the six-day contest; he was built for short distances. Instead, Bald was dressed in his street clothes and holding the starter’s pistol. Taylor, too, should have refused to race; he was too young and inexperienced for such an inhumane test of endurance. But in receiving his license, he had agreed to the six-day contest, so he had no choice.

M ichael Kranish is a political investigative reporter at The Washington Post. He will speak about this book at Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C., on May 19, at 5 p.m.

Excerpted from The World’s Fastest Man by Michael Kranish. Copyright © 2019 by Michael Kranish. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.