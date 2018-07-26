Live as long in that murky territory between bad luck and just plain bad as the Baltimore Orioles have this year, and the answer will grow clear.

There was plenty of each Thursday night, but consider how the Tampa Bay Rays scored the eventual winning run in their 4-3 win over the Orioles before an announced 19,025 at Camden Yards.

With the bases loaded and Jhan Marinez making his 100th major league appearance and fifth with the Orioles (29-74), Matt Duffy hit a ball softly in front of the mound for what appeared to be the third out. Marinez yanked the throw, bouncing it in front of and then off the glove of Chris Davis and allowing Joey Wendle to score from third base.

“He had a chance to really get a big out for us there and did everything right except for the throw,” Manager Buck Showalter said.

[Box score: Tampa Bay Rays 4, Baltimore Orioles 3]

Instead of the final out of the inning and a 3-2 deficit, it was another poorly hit ball punishing Orioles pitching on a night when Alex Cobb saw plenty of those find patches of grass and fell to 2-14. No pitcher has lost more games in the majors this year, yet as in so many of his starts, Cobb looked like a pitcher who had things finally figured out.

“It’s been tough — finding every which way to lose a ballgame right now,” Cobb said.

The 30-year-old right-hander didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, when Kevin Kiermaier whacked a double off the center field wall. He advanced to third on a grounder to second and scored when Jake Bauers singled through a pulled-in infield. Two batters later, Bauers scored from second on a broken-bat single against the shift by Ji-Man Choi.

Jonathan Schoop erased that deficit with a home run that seemed to go as high as it did far, just sneaking inside the left field foul pole to give him a home run in four straight games and five in six games since the all-star break.

Cobb, for the first time since he made his debut April 14 after an accelerated spring training, had pulled his ERA below 6.00 at 5.99 after allowing just the two runs in six strong innings. He came back out for the seventh, and things changed quickly.

Choi, leading off the inning, hit a ball off the top of the wall in left field that was judged to have been touched by a fan and called a double. A long replay kept it that way instead of making it a home run, but Cobb had two more pitches left to make. Wendle and Adeiny Hechavarria each singled, the latter to break the tie, and Cobb exited with a 6.08 ERA.

“I’m just trying to win,” Cobb said. “Maybe I should stop trying so hard. Maybe that’ll help. . . . You get so angry and so frustrated with it, but you have to understand that you don’t need to change anything out there.”

The fourth run Cobb allowed was unearned after Marinez’s error, one made more costly after Chris Davis hit his longest home run since Aug. 27, 2016 — a 434-foot blast to center field — with one out in the eighth inning.